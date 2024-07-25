WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 51,294 shares.The stock last traded at $57.74 and had previously closed at $57.45.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $883.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.47.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,848,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.