Worldcoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $616.74 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $616.74 million and approximately $204.93 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,472,489 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 288,364,032.1532924 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.19570486 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 309 active market(s) with $188,038,932.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

