Wormhole 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41.67 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Wormhole has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Wormhole token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wormhole has a total market capitalization of $513.15 million and $41.67 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wormhole

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.31489672 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 243 active market(s) with $46,328,677.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

