Wrapped HBAR Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.05 Million (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $19.05 million and $1.13 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,931,893 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 283,400,328.38441837 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.06790844 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,107,187.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

