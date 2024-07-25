Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Wrapped XDC has a market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $140,417.34 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 252,858,142 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 252,996,953.80189142. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.03038888 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $135,517.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

