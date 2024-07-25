Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.02. 10,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,788. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.28.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 182.99% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

