Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.00. 71,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 641,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on XMTR. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Get Xometry alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XMTR

Xometry Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In related news, insider Subir Dutt purchased 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Xometry by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Xometry by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Xometry by 50,118.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.