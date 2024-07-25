XYO Hits 1-Day Volume of $721,259.58 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $75.52 million and approximately $721,259.58 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,031.82 or 0.99903609 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007217 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00069387 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00562228 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $726,231.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

