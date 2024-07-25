yearn.finance Price Reaches $5,557.72 on Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $185.03 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $5,557.72 or 0.08621866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,292 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

