Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Up 565.9% in July

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 565.9% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Yellow Cake Trading Down 2.1 %
YLLXF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. 3,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,712. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
