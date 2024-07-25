Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Terex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.88 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Terex Stock Down 4.1 %

Terex stock opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57. Terex has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Terex by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.