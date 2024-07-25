ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches One Day Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $476,509.83 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00037369 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

