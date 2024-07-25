Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,494,300 shares, an increase of 728.7% from the June 30th total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,771.4 days.
Zhejiang Expressway Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZHEXF remained flat at $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. Zhejiang Expressway has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.
Zhejiang Expressway Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zhejiang Expressway
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Zhejiang Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhejiang Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.