Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,494,300 shares, an increase of 728.7% from the June 30th total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,771.4 days.

Zhejiang Expressway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZHEXF remained flat at $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. Zhejiang Expressway has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.

Zhejiang Expressway Company Profile

Zhejiang Expressway Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, constructs, operates, maintains, and manages roads in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Toll Operation, Securities Operation, and Others segments. The Toll Operation segment operates and manages high grade roads; and collects expressway tolls.

