Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

