Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.98 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.06.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company's stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

