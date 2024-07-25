Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Releases Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

