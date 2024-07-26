1,000 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Payden & Rygel Investment Group

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $4,866,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,578,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,175 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $276.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

