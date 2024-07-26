10,049 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,049 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $96.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.