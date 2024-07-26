10,572 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,765 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $96.00. The stock had a trading volume of 568,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,041. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

