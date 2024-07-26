1,100 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 102,141.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,168,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,427 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 828.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,091,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 974,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 90.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 579,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 274,595 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 564,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 211,615 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 70.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 550,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 227,686 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.3 %

PFEB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,684 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $764.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

