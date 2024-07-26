12,695 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

