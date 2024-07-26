12,726 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 188,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 152,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.52.

KIM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.74. 3,355,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,870,266. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

