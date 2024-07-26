1,286 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,286 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $202.72 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $234.47. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

