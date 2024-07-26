14,359 Shares in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SFL by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,803,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,306,000 after acquiring an additional 226,432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SFL by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,437,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,218,000 after acquiring an additional 564,675 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SFL by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,591,000 after purchasing an additional 51,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,348,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,067,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 405,152 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SFL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,845,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,920. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

SFL Increases Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.06 million for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFL shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFL

SFL Company Profile

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.