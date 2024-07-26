1,562 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,059,000 after buying an additional 1,323,775 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $303,444,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 96.0% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 828,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,141,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,473,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,267. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $170.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.93 and its 200 day moving average is $148.49. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.