180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Update

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

180 Degree Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. 16,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,016. 180 Degree Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96.

Insider Transactions at 180 Degree Capital

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 20,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,266.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 59,943 shares of company stock valued at $227,354 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

