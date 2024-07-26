1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 173.4% from the June 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
1933 Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS TGIFF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. 1933 Industries has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
About 1933 Industries
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 1933 Industries
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.