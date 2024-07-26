1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 173.4% from the June 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

1933 Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS TGIFF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. 1933 Industries has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Get 1933 Industries alerts:

About 1933 Industries

(Get Free Report)

Read More

1933 Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis products in the United States. It operates in three segments: the Medical Segment, the Recreational Segment, and the CBD-Infused Products Segment. The company produces, packages, and markets cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products, including tinctures, vape pens and cartridges, lotions, pain creams, gummies, and capsules under the Canna Hemp and Canna Hemp X brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.