1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

1st Source has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. 1st Source has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect 1st Source to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ SRCE traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $65.47. The stock had a trading volume of 195,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,570. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $65.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1st Source

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $144.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,744.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $97,867.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,744.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,110.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on 1st Source

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.