2,100 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 704,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,515,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,385,000 after buying an additional 3,474,522 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,041,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after buying an additional 68,956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2,229.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,495,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

BEP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.10. 295,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.39 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -308.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

