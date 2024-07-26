22,564 Shares in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.37. 14,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,331. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $232.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.01 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

