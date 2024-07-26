2,584 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,662. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $64.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.31.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

