285 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,577,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,120,000 after buying an additional 325,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock traded down $37.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $822.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,464,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,934. The stock has a market cap of $781.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $869.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $780.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $446.56 and a 1-year high of $966.10.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

