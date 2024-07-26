29,205 Shares in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GENI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

Genius Sports Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Genius Sports stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.59. 2,941,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,172. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.