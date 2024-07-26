2U’s (TWOU) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 2U in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. 2U has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($8.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.10) by $3.00. The business had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -9.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in 2U by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 2U by 76.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271,133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in 2U by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 252,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

