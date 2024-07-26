2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Stock Price Up 9.1%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $38.12. Approximately 1,102,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,504,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $572,000.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

