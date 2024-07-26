2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Stock Price Up 9.1%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.33 and last traded at $38.12. Approximately 1,102,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,504,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
