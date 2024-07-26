3,994 Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $72.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,017. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $72.52. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.31.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

View Our Latest Report on Korn Ferry

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.