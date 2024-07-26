41,209 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after buying an additional 1,297,536 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,313 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,359.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 819,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,797,000 after acquiring an additional 811,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,456.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 658,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after acquiring an additional 633,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

