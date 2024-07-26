42-coin (42) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.99

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $29,536.94 or 0.44397569 BTC on exchanges. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00104515 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011092 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

