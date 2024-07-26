435 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.3 %

General Dynamics stock traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.12. 1,809,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $214.53 and a 52-week high of $302.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

