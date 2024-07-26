4,529 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.13. 1,657,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.