56,823 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,823 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

