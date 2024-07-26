575 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.4 %

IPG Photonics stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,570. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $132.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $70,368.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,646.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

