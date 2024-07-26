59,400 Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Vaxcyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $57,494,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $32,970,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Vaxcyte by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,455,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,411,000 after acquiring an additional 451,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,453,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,351,102.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $599,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,968.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,263,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,351,102.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,441 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PCVX opened at $83.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $87.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.