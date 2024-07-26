8,260 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 708,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 147,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $49,547,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 278,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 583.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 170,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,328,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

