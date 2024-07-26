8,267 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $71.23. 1,404,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,698,111. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average of $70.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

