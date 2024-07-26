9,767 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BLV opened at $70.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.01. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

