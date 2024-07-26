99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG) Holdings Boosted by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,498 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in 99 Acquisition Group were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNAG. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in 99 Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 99 Acquisition Group in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 99 Acquisition Group during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 99 Acquisition Group alerts:

99 Acquisition Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NNAG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,503. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. 99 Acquisition Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

99 Acquisition Group Company Profile

99 Acquisition Group Inc does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 99 Acquisition Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 99 Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 99 Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.