ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Holdings Reduced by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,777,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 148,526 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,603,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after acquiring an additional 281,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 823,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.
In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $713,733.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $713,733.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,708 shares of company stock worth $348,697 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,605. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,853.15 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $32.59.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.
