ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.48, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 25.62%.
ACNB Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACNB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.85. 10,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. ACNB has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $48.55.
ACNB Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. ACNB’s payout ratio is 36.99%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About ACNB
ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.
