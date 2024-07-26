Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.97.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.99. 48,907,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,575,047. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a PE ratio of 205.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.